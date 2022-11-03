BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BUI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,358. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

