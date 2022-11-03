Block (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.36

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 194591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $1,841,216.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock worth $23,360,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

