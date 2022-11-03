Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of Blucora stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.

Get Blucora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Blucora by 77.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Blucora by 100.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.