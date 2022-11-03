Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.84 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.84 EPS.
Shares of Blucora stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Blucora has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
