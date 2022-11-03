Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Critical Analysis

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 8.26% 22.41% 5.48% Ottawa Bancorp 21.19% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bluegreen Vacations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Ottawa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.42 $58.73 million $3.32 5.12 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.22 $2.90 million $1.18 11.19

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

