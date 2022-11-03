BMO Capital Markets Trims AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Target Price to C$36.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

