BNB Price Hits $336.88 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $53.89 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $336.88 or 0.01659624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,977,374 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,977,716.84719825 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 327.01525326 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1132 active market(s) with $1,420,169,018.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.