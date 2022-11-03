Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 5.0 %

BCC opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

