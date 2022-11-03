Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,769 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $113,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,474.86.

Booking Trading Up 4.6 %

BKNG traded up $81.15 on Thursday, reaching $1,859.33. 18,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,807.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,946.58. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



