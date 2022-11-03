Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,370.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.69.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,807.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,946.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Booking by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

