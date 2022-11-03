Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.48 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48, Briefing.com reports. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Booking Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,807.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,946.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.69.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

