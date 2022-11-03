Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Brightcove Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $6.06. 376,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $74,666.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,856,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,878,396.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 225,937 shares of company stock worth $1,480,777. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 3,240.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 10.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,435,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 230,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Brightcove by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

