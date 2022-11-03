British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £132.04 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,301 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £132.04 ($152.67).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,251 ($37.59) per share, with a total value of £162.55 ($187.94).

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,477 ($40.20) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($160.80).

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 69.50 ($0.80) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,343.50 ($38.66). The stock had a trading volume of 914,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,385.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,409.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,508 ($29.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($42.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,413.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($55.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($52.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($45.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,068 ($47.03).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

