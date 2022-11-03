Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Target Price at $2.30

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.46. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $643.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,345,000 after buying an additional 2,381,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 368,576 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,915,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,982,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,512,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 1,418,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

