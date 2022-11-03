Brokerages Set Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT at $129.58

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUILF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 85 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.96) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.68) to GBX 135 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.