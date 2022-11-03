Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $49.17

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.75 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $645.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.55.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

