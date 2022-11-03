Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACHC. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

ACHC stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

