Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after buying an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 426,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.