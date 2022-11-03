Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Bunge makes up approximately 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 41.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 55.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 405.3% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 41,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 13.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 398,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after buying an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bunge by 428.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $99.10. 21,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,770. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

