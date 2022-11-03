C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.43

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.43 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 19.75 ($0.23). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.23), with a volume of 168,111 shares changing hands.

C4X Discovery Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company has a market cap of £48.89 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24.

About C4X Discovery

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company provides Taxonomy3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilizes proprietary mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behavior and physical properties of drug molecules; and 4Sight for visualizing 4D molecules in virtual reality.

