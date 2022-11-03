Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.36.

NYSE HD opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.79. The stock has a market cap of $295.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

