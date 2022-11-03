Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
CHI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,684. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
