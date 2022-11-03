Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

CHI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,684. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

