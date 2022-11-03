Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CCD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,040. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

