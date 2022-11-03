Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CCD stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,040. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
