Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSQ. Creative Planning lifted its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

