Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.89.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
