Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.87

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) (TSE:CAL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.87 and traded as low as C$22.51. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) shares last traded at C$22.87, with a volume of 20,380 shares changing hands.
Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$263.49 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.87.
About Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO)
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
Read More
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.