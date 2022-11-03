Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 6,500 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Caleres Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of CAL opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $965.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $738.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.05 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Caleres by 762.4% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

