Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CFW traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.10. 266,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,327. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$277.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.09.

Insider Activity at Calfrac Well Services

About Calfrac Well Services

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$61,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,517,425. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total value of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,327,483.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,559.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.