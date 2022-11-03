California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

California Water Service Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $151,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.