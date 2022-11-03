Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3,008.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.99. 42,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,616. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.