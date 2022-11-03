Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CCORF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
