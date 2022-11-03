Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$54.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank to C$54.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.65.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

