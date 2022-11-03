Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €47.00 ($47.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cancom from €72.00 ($72.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of CCCMF remained flat at $28.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

