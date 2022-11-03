Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Properties Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of -0.02. Capital Properties has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 35.15%.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

