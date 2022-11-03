Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 232.86 ($2.69).

CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 250 ($2.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.83) to GBX 255 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($2.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £776.34 million and a PE ratio of 168.77. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 261 ($3.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

