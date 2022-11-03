CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

AMGN stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.64. The company had a trading volume of 62,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $244.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $274.88. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

