CapWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 16.8% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 540,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,320,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $286.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.