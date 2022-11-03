CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,089 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

