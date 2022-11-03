CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average is $197.37. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $4,329,785. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

