CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Generac Stock Down 2.3 %

Generac stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. 95,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $480.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

