CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 35.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 23.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 34,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.02. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

