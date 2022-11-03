Cardano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $710.67 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.55 billion and approximately $710.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.11 or 0.07615022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00090550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00067914 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,330,880,374 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

