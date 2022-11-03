Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 217,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

