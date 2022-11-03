Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 612,987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,389 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,714,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 144,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.86.

