Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.