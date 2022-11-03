Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.58. 941,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,594. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $465.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.18.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

