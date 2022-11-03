Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,589 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund makes up 0.8% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of LDP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,483. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

