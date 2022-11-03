Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LMT traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $489.46. 74,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.15. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

