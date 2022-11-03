Carriage Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Carriage Services by 55.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

