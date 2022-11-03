Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Cap of $100.44 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $100.44 million and approximately $21.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.
About Cartesi
Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,667,633 tokens. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cartesi Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.
