CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (CCFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

CCFNB Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CCFN opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. CCFNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

