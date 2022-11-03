Cedar Fair, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.4 %

Cedar Fair stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,125. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

